Police investigating after woman shot in Dayton

Mar. 4—Dayton police are investigating a shooting after a woman was brought to the hospital early Friday morning.

Additional information on her condition was not available.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of Salem Avenue just before 1 a.m. on a report of a person shot, according to a Dayton Police Department report.

The incident was initially reported as multiple shots being fired into the air, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

