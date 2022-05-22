Police investigating after woman shot and killed in Lakewood
Lakewood police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed Saturday night.
At around 9 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Western Inn at 9920 South Tacoma Way.
Arriving officers found a woman with gunshot wounds and began life-saving measures.
She was transported to a hospital, where she later died.
Police say details of what happened and the suspect’s whereabouts are unknown, but they are investigating the incident as a homicide.
This is a developing story.
More news from KIRO 7
Recall alert: Some Jif peanut butter products recalled by J. M. Smucker
No, Washington is not out of fuel and gas stations aren’t preparing for $10/gallon regular
Pierce County deputies investigating death of 11-year-old girl
Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com