Police investigating after woman shot and killed in Lakewood

Lakewood police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed Saturday night.

At around 9 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Western Inn at 9920 South Tacoma Way.

Arriving officers found a woman with gunshot wounds and began life-saving measures.

She was transported to a hospital, where she later died.

Police say details of what happened and the suspect’s whereabouts are unknown, but they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

This is a developing story.

