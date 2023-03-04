Police investigating after woman shot, killed in south Seattle

A homicide investigation is underway in south Seattle, the Seattle Police Department announced early Saturday.

Just after 2:10 a.m., police responded to the 4200 block of South Othello Street after receiving a report of a woman who had been shot.

Seattle Fire Department personnel responded to the scene to provide medical aid, but the female victim died at the scene.

Police say there are no known suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.