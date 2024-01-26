Police investigating after woman shot, killed in Tukwila Costco parking lot

Officers are investigating a fatal shooting in the parking lot of the Tukwila Costco near Andover Park East.

Police say the woman was shot at 10:41 a.m. Friday. She died at the scene as medics tried to save her life.

The crime scene sits between the Costco tire shop, Security 101 Seattle, Puget Sound Moving and several restaurants.

Police say that a male suspect drove off in a white car in an “unknown direction” on Andover Park East.

The Costco is not far from the busy West Valley Highway.

Right now, officers are responding to a shooting in the 1100 block of Andover Park East. This is an ongoing investigation. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/0U1whcCA9M — Tukwila Police (@TukwilaPD) January 26, 2024