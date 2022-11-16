Police investigating after woman shot in Swissvale

Allegheny County police are investigating after a woman was shot in Swissvale Tuesday night.

According to a news release, 911 was notified of a shooting in the 2000 block of Noble Street at 9:53 p.m.

Once at the scene, first responders found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her arm.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Former President Trump announces 2024 presidential run Parents of Taco Bell employee allegedly shot, killed by supervisor speak out Walt Disney World raises ticket prices VIDEO: Pittsburgh police release new guidelines for monitoring funerals DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts