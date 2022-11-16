Police investigating after woman shot in Swissvale
Allegheny County police are investigating after a woman was shot in Swissvale Tuesday night.
According to a news release, 911 was notified of a shooting in the 2000 block of Noble Street at 9:53 p.m.
Once at the scene, first responders found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her arm.
The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
