Police investigating after woman struck by car in hit-and-run incident in Belltown

A woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a car in Belltown early Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Just before 2 a.m., police and Seattle Fire Department personnel responded to the 2300 block of 2nd Avenue, where they found the 38-year-old victim unresponsive in the roadway.

According to SPD, witnesses said the woman was trying to prevent the suspect from driving away when the suspect accelerated and struck her with their car.

The woman was transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

After securing the scene, officers searched the area for the suspect. They could not locate the driver, but they did find the vehicle involved in this incident.

SPD Traffic Collision detectives also responded to the scene and will be leading the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the SPD Traffic Collisions Investigation Squad at 206-684-8923.