Police investigating woman's death in East Anchorage as a homicide

Mar. 29—Police say a woman found injured in an East Anchorage home on Saturday died this week, and they are investigating her death as a homicide.

Few additional details were available Wednesday.

Officers called to the 8400 block of Ragged Top Circle in the Scenic Foothills subdivision Saturday afternoon to assist Anchorage Fire Department medics found the woman "inside the home with injuries to the upper and lower body," police said. She was brought to the hospital, where she died on Monday, they said.

Detectives have contacted everyone believed to be involved and no charges or citations had been filed in connection to the death by Wednesday, Anchorage Police Department spokeswoman Renee Oistad said.

Oistad did not answer additional questions about the incident, including what kind of injuries the woman sustained, citing the ongoing investigation.

Police had not publicly identified the victim by Wednesday, although Oistad said her identity is known by law enforcement.

"Due to investigative reasons, we are not releasing her name as of yet," Oistad wrote in an email. "I am unable to elaborate further as doing so would compromise the case."