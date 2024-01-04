Police investigating woman's death at Orange County Jail

Police are investigating the death of a 54-year-old woman found unresponsive at the Orange County Jail Dec. 30 when breakfast was delivered to her cell.

Jeanne A. Ross had been transferred to the jail from the Hendricks County Jail on Dec. 26 after being arrested for failure to appear at an Orange County hearing on charges of possession of methamphetamine and marijuana filed in February 2022.

The Mooresville woman had a hearing in Orange County Superior Court scheduled for Jan. 17.

An autopsy was performed and the Orange County coroner is awaiting toxicology test results, according to a news release from the Indiana State Police, the agency investigating the death.

Before being taken to the Orange County Jail in Paoli, Ross was incarcerated in Hendricks County on an escape charge for disabling a GPS monitoring device she was ordered to have while on probation for a 2021 possession of meth conviction. Court records show she had been arrested for the violation in August and jailed in Hendricks County on a $500 cash bond.

According to the ISP news release, Orange County jail officers found Ross unresponsive when they entered her cell at 5 a.m. to deliver her breakfast tray. They provided medical help and called for an ambulance but medics were unable to revive her and she was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and a final report will be issued when it's complete.

