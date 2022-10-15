Police investigating Worcester shooting after multiple victims found injured

Worcester Police are investigating a shooting that left several people injured on Saturday morning.

Police responded to a warehouse at 88 Webster Street just after 3 a.m. and located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Shortly after officers arrived, they became aware of several additional shooting victims located at various locations near the warehouse and at area hospitals. There is no word on how many victims there exactly were or on their conditions.

Police have not identified any suspects or person of interest in these shootings.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Police ask if you have information about this incident, please call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

