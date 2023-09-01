Police: Investigation into 1-year-old's death in Waukee now a homicide case

An investigation into a child's death in Waukee has become a homicide case.

The 1-year-old was found unresponsive when the Waukee police and fire departments responded around 10 a.m. Thursday to a call about an "unknown problem" in a townhome development in the 200 block of N.W. Greenwood Place.

Responders unsuccessfully attempted to revive the child, the Waukee Police Department said.

On Friday afternoon, police said that after consulting with the Dallas County Attorney's Office, they had determined the case was a homicide.

There was no indication in a police news release whether there was a suspect or suspects in the case. It said that "to maintain the integrity of the investigation, no additional information will be released until/unless formal criminal charges are filed."

