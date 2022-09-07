Police: Investigation into allegations lead to child porn arrest

Sep. 7—VERNON — The arrest of a local man on a charge of possessing child pornography this month resulted from an investigation into allegations that he had touched a girl inappropriately, according to a police affidavit.

The affidavit states that police received a report about the allegations in August from the Department of Children and Families and then spoke with the victim, who reported that Richard Graf, 65, had touched her in a sexual way, and taken a picture of her in her bathing suit.

Combined with information obtained from others, police decided to obtain a search warrant for Graf's phone, upon which they found at least 50 images that met the definition of child pornography, police said.

The affidavit supporting Graf's arrest provides the following additional details:

Several days after receiving the tip from DCF, police met with the victim for an interview. She reported that Graf had touched her inappropriately when she was younger, but she hadn't realized it was wrong at the time. She said Graf more recently had been making inappropriate comments to her, as well as touching her, and had discreetly taken a picture of her.

Police spoke to a family member who said they confronted Graf about the allegations and asked to see Graf's phone so they could check it for pictures of the victim, but Graf refused.

Police spoke with another family member, who police learned had previously reported an image they had seen on Graf's phone. The witness explained how they saw Graf's phone unattended last summer, and noticed there was a notification for a downloaded image on the home screen.

They couldn't see the image because the phone was locked, but they recorded the file name and later searched for it on Google. That brought up an alert that the file was suspected child pornography, and they followed the steps to report the image.

That report made its way to Vernon police and led to a separate, ongoing investigation.

Police obtained a warrant and seized a number of Graf's digital devices on Aug. 30.

In an interview with Graf that day, he admitted that he suspected some of the images he possessed were considered child pornography.

