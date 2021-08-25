Police investigation closes Montgomery County solid waste transfer station

Aug. 25—A police investigation has led to the closure of the Montgomery County Environmental Services Solid Waste Transfer station until further notice.

The county is diverting haulers from the transfer station at 1001 Encrete Lane in Moraine to the Stony Hollow landfill at 2460 S. Gettysburg Ave. in Dayton, said Deb Decker, director of communications for Montgomery County.

Moraine police dispatch said there is nothing hazardous to the public at the transfer station, and that the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Moraine and Kettering police departments are at the facility.

Unmarked police vehicles are parked at the facility, and officers were seen putting on plastic footies.