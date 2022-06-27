UPDATE: Man taken into custody after large police investigation at Dayton apartment complex

UPDATE @ 1:30 p.m.:

A man is in custody after a police investigation at a Dayton apartment complex.

Police on scene told News Center 7 that the investigation was connected to an aggravated robbery that happened outside of the Holden House Apartments on S. Wilkinson Street Sunday night.

Police said the man taken into custody was accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint.

On-duty SWAT members were called to the scene as a precaution.

Residents asked to evacuate the building have since been allowed to reenter the apartment complex.

We’ve reached out to Dayton Police about the incident and will update this story as more information becomes available.

INITIAL REPORT:

A large police investigation is underway at a Dayton apartment complex Monday afternoon.

An officer initiated an investigation just after 11 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Wilkinson Street, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

Our crew on scene reports that police have evacuated residents the building.

Police had S. Wilkinson and W. 5th streets blocked off to traffic, but have since reopened them, according to our crew on scene.

Initial reports indicate that on-duty SWAT members were requested to the scene.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.