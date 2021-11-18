Police investigation: DCF alerted at least 6 times before mother charged with manslaughter of infant son

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A police investigation revealed the state Department of Children and Family Services had been called at least six times regarding abuse allegations in the case of a mother who now faces a charge of manslaughter in connection to the death of her infant son.

Shanquila Beckham-Williams, 28, of Melbourne was arrested Tuesday and charged with manslaughter of a child, Palm Bay police said. Takhari Williams, 9 months, died Nov. 15, 2020.

Palm Bay officers had responded to an apartment that day, where Takhari was unresponsive, records show. He was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

That launched an investigation during which the Brevard medical examiner discovering scars, bruises and numerous internal injuries to Takhari and ruled his death a homicide.

Police found DCF had been called about Beckham-Williams at least six times, Palm Bay Police Chief Nelson Moya said during a news conference Thursday about the arrest. DCF did not involve Palm Bay police in at least three of the calls, he said.

May 27, 2020 : Palm Bay police and DCF were called about neglect allegations, Moya said. Officers and DCF workers observed Takhari, who they determined was not thriving but was not in danger, and the case was closed, he said.

July 25, 2020 : DCF received another report of neglect, Moya said. No one responded to their knock at the door, and Palm Bay police found no indication that there was any follow up investigation or that DCF attempted to involve Palm Bay police in an investigation.

Sept. 12, 2020 : Another neglect allegation against Beckham-Williams was made, Moya said. Both DCF and Palm Bay police responded and examined Takhari, who "seemed to be a little thin." Beckham-Williams said there was a genetic reason and that her other children were also thin at that age, as was there father. The investigation was closed.

Oct. 6, 2020: Palm Bay police received another call about Beckham-Williams, Moya said. The allegations were similar to previous ones in terms of Takhari not flourishing and neglect. Because of the previous incidents, DCF created an action plan with Beckham-Williams.

Oct. 7, 2020: Beckham-Williams took Takhari to the hospital, Moya said. He did not say why Takhari was taken to the hospital. While at the hospital, witnesses said she was abusing Takhari, though Moya said he could not confirm these allegations because Palm Bay police were never called.

Oct. 16, 2020: DCF was notified of a bruise on Takhari's face or forehead, Moya said. Palm Bay police were not made aware of this allegation, nor DCF's follow-up on Oct. 18, when they mandated a child protective team examination of Takhari. They were also not made aware that Beckham-Williams failed to show up for three separate appointments for the examination and failed to reschedule, Moya said.

He also said that last month police learned DCF was aware in November 2020 of a criminal allegation against Beckham-Williams unrelated to her son's case. Palm Bay police were not contacted, he said.

Following Takhari's death, Palm Bay police have conducted interviews with people who may have been involved in Takhari or Beckham-Williams' life, Moya said.

"The picture that I'm painting is a gap in our system," Moya said.

He noted that detectives who investigate such cases "know the massive responsibility that they undertake because they know we have one shot at any one allegation of any one child at any given moment."

He said they take that challenge and that task and that mandate like no other.

"I'm asking everybody else to do the same," he said.

Moya said he is hoping the local group that works with DCF to oversee the safety of children and place foster children in homes — Brevard Family Partnership — will reach out to him.

Neither DCF nor Brevard Family Partnership representatives responded to phone messages from FLORIDA TODAY Thursday.

Moya said he is working within the Police Department to try to fill in what gaps he can.

"When I was briefed about the particular details that I just discussed, I did turn to our staff and said, 'Look, if we're missing — if there's some gaps in other places, then I can only advocate for change and reform," Moya said. "'But despite those results, is there anything that we can do that is typically not expected of us to do so that we can uptick our level?' And we're looking at those things."

Beckham-Williams' remaining six children — whose ages range from 10 months to 9 years old — were taken into DCF custody at the time of Takhari's death, Moya said. She is pregnant with an eighth child.

Beckham-Williams is being held at the Brevard County Jail without bond. Moya said her charge of manslaughter could be upgraded to capital murder as the investigation continues.

This is the second news conference Palm Bay police have held about a child homicide in three weeks.

Jason Godleski, 33, was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child Oct. 27, after 12-year-old Noah Godleski was found dead with signs of abuse and evidence he had been deceased for at least a week, police said.

Emily Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or elwalker@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @_emilylwalker

