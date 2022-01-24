Police: Investigation into Holland Woods Middle School substitute teacher closed with no charges

Police were called to the school on Oct. 15, 2021, for allegations of sexual assault.

No charges will be sought against a substitute teacher at Holland Woods Middle School after it was determined there was no evidence of a crime being committed.

Police were called to the school on Oct. 15 after the school received reports that a substitute teacher was touching and invading students' personal space.

The Port Huron Police Criminal Investigation Division completed a thorough investigation into the allegations and determined the case will be closed as there is no evidence of sexual assault, Port Huron Assistant Police Chief Marcy Kuehn said.

Gerry Mason, the teacher's attorney, said the allegations were untrue.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to cooperate with the police department and clear (the teacher's) good name," he said. "We’re very happy to do that and we’re grateful for that consideration. He is an honorable man who dedicated his life to teaching and never had a complaint.”

No further information was immediately available.

