Man killed in Lackawanna shooting

A man in his 30s died after being shot in the head Thursday night. At around 8:30 p.m., officers arrived at the 3000 block of Dignan St. in reference to a person shot. Upon arriving, officers located the man with a single gunshot wound to the head.

The man died at a local hospital. Other people were inside the home at the time of the shooting and were being interviewed by detectives.

Officers were also reviewing surveillance video from the area. No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

