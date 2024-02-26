Police: Investigation leads to five arrests connected to Orlando drug pop-up shop

Five people are facing charges in connection to an illegal drug “pop-up” shop on Curry Ford, the Orlando Police Department said.

This was part of the Special Enforcement Division’s ongoing investigation into the Encima Orlando Event Center.

Orlando police officers, Parramore Bikes, Patrol TAC and the SWAT team conducted the search warrant on Feb. 18.

Police said they found the event center had housed illegal narcotics with armed security guards to keep sales private.

Investigators said Kristianna Abbuhl, Kristian Hernandez, Jeremias Murphy-Perez, Julian Perez and Kristopher Santana are charged with drug trafficking, among other charges.

During the search warrant, the team found the following items:

11 handguns

$9,000

335.18 pounds of cannabis

132.15 pounds of THC products

122.6 pounds of psilocybin

See a map of the location below:

