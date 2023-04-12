Police: Investigation into missing woman leads to recovery of unidentified body in Renton

Seattle police detectives say their investigation into Leticia Martinez-Cosman — the missing King County woman who was last seen at a Mariners game — has resulted in the recovery of a body.

Detectives say the body was recovered Tuesday afternoon in the Renton area.

The person has not been identified. Police said the King County Medical Examiner’s Office will confirm their identity, cause of death and how the person died.

Martinez-Cosman, 58, was last seen leaving a Mariners game with Brett Gitchel on Mar. 31.

Leticia Martinez-Cosman was last seen at a Mariners game while on a date on Friday, Mar. 31, 2023.

Gitchel is charged with arson, theft, possession of a firearm, kidnapping and attempted murder for allegedly trying to kill Martinez-Cosman’s disabled adult son.

According to charging documents, Gitchel picked up Martinez-Cosman’s son on April 2, claiming she had been in an accident. The son told investigators that after hours of driving around, they ended up in Renton, where Gitchel tried to strangle him. He escaped, called his father who lives in Texas, who in turn called 911.

About two hours later, Seattle firefighters were called to a car that was engulfed in flames. That vehicle was traced back to Martinez-Cosman. Investigators say they found surveillance video showing Gitchel buying the tools needed to set the vehicle on fire.

Detectives say cell tower data shows Gitchel in the places where the crimes happened.

Brett Michael Gitchel

Investigators took photographs of Gitchel’s hands that showed cuts, scrapes and bruises that could indicate a struggle of some kind. They also found blood on the inside of his right shoe.

Martinez-Cosman has not been found and Gitchel has not been charged in her disappearance.

Gitchel initially told detectives he didn’t know Martinez-Cosman, but prosecutors say there is video of the two of them leaving T-Mobile Park.