Police investigation officer-involved shooting in New Boston, NH

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, NH State Police, and New Boston Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in New Boston, NH that left one person dead on Friday night.

The deceased is an adult male, no officers were physically injured and there is no threat to the public, according to Attorney General John F. Formella.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

