Police investigation shooting in NW OKC / Edmond

X, formerly Twitter, was caught running unlabeled ads on its platform in September. An independent nonprofit Check My Ads has filed a formal complaint with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission urging an investigation over the advertising practices at X, including the lack of disclosure about which posts are ads, broken links that explain why ads are targeted and more. "This misrepresentation tricks users into trusting content as organic and exacerbates the opportunity for scams to occur," the complaint states.