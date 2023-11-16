Police investigation shooting in NW OKC / Edmond
Police investigation shooting in NW OKC / Edmond
Police investigation shooting in NW OKC / Edmond
Stephen Curry had a winning bucket. Then he didn't. Then he did again.
The founders of IRL, Abraham Shafi and Genrikh Khachatryan, are suing their investors, claiming that they intentionally sabotaged the company. In June, IRL's board discovered in their investigation that 95% of the company's 20 million users were fake. Now, the founders are alleging that that their investors made up the 95% figure "as an excuse to shut down the company and return capital to shareholders."
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has agreed to serve the three-game suspension levied by the Big Ten.
'West Side Story' breakout was top choice for director Francis Lawrence and producer Nina Jacobson.
Even after a catalytic converter is stolen from an automobile’s chassis, its useful life may be far from finished, a New York Times report shows.
X, formerly Twitter, was caught running unlabeled ads on its platform in September. An independent nonprofit Check My Ads has filed a formal complaint with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission urging an investigation over the advertising practices at X, including the lack of disclosure about which posts are ads, broken links that explain why ads are targeted and more. "This misrepresentation tricks users into trusting content as organic and exacerbates the opportunity for scams to occur," the complaint states.
The investigation remains ongoing and there was no update on Tuesday.
Zay Jones has missed the Jaguars’ last four games while dealing with a lingering knee injury.
“Everything I want exists right here.”
A Reuters investigation into SpaceX has uncovered more than 600 injuries going back to 2014, at multiple facilities across the country. Workers who spoke to the publication said CEO Elon Musk prioritizes getting to Mars over safety protocols.
Thomas was arrested following an incident involving a contractor outside his home
Meta and Snap are the latest tech firms to get formal requests for information (RFI) from the European Commission about the steps they're taking to safeguard minors on their platforms in line with requirements set out in the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA). Yesterday the Commission sent similar RFIs to TikTok and YouTube also focused on child protection. The safety of minors has quickly emerged as a priority area for the EU's DSA oversight.
James Biden, the president’s brother, has also been called to appear for a deposition.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick this weekend’s biggest college football games against the spread & provide their thoughts on Michigan’s response to the Big Ten as rumors of a suspension for Jim Harbaugh circulate through the sports world.
In a particularly heated moment at Wednesday’s Republican presidential debate, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley responded angrily to an attack by businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, calling him “scum” for bringing up her family.
"There's an inner beauty you need to capture. It's not sexy, it's an attitude," said photographer Jeff Lipsky, who shot The Rock for the 2016 cover.
Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti’s pursuit of potential penalties against Harbaugh is the latest chapter in an ongoing saga that has gripped the college football world.
The Ohio State head coach and his family have received threats, according to sources, due to speculation around their involvement in sparking the Michigan investigation.
Pasadena police are still investigating the incident and said the theft suspects are juveniles.
Maxey has stepped to the forefront in Harden’s absence, posting a career-high usage rate and averaging 30.3 points and 6.3 assists per game while leading the Sixers in touches per game and time of possession.