Police investigation shuts down Marshfield road

Marshfield police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating at a home on Gotham Hill Drive.

Police were called to the scene before 10 p.m. Tuesday and were seen gathering evidence all night.

Cruisers blocked the small road in both directions.

As of Wednesday morning, police were not releasing any information about the nature of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW