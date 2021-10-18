Police investigation shuts down road in Hollywood; officer reportedly injured

An incident in Hollywood overnight has shut down the 4000 block of North Hills Drive, police said Monday.

A spokesperson with the Hollywood Police Department would not provide any details Monday morning, other than to say that a press release would be forthcoming later in the day.

According to media reports, an officer with the Hollywood Police Department was taken to a local hospital Sunday night after an “altercation with a suspect” in the area.

Investigators at the scene early Monday were seen putting yellow markers around clothing on a sidewalk with a Hollywood Police SUV parked nearby. A bicycle was on the ground in front of the SUV near Mara Berman Giulianti Park at 4151 North Hills Drive.

WPLG is reporting the flag at the Hollywood Police Department is flying at half-staff.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and take alternate routes.