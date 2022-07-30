Police investigation after speed trailer vandalized in Covington

An investigation is underway after a speed trailer was vandalized in Covington.

According to Covington police, on the early morning of Thursday, June 30, a speed trailer was vandalized to the point that it is unusable.

The speed trailer was on North Main Street south of West Broadway when it was vandalized, police said. During which, police say a neighbor’s American Flags were ripped off of his poles and thrown on the ground.

“We are currently working with the manufacturer and insurance to get a speed trailer back in operation for our citizens, however it is not a quick process with supply chain issues,” the police department said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 937-440-9911 and to ask to speak with the Covington officer on duty.

We have received a few requests for the Speed Trailer to be brought to a few different neighborhoods within the... Posted by Covington Police Department on Thursday, July 28, 2022




























