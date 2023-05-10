Police investigation into suspicious package closes Glasgow Park Wednesday morning

Glasgow Park remains closed Wednesday morning as New Castle County Police investigate a suspicious package found at the popular morning workout spot.

During the overnight hours, information was received about a suspicious package left in the more than 250-acre park, which offers bike and wooded hiking trails, as well as skate and dog parks, said Cpl. Michael McNasby, a police spokesman.

"Officers immediately responded to the area, closed the park and established a perimeter," McNasby said. "Officers remain on scene conducting a thorough search of the entire park and surrounding area. Glasgow Park remains closed to the public."

Glasgow Park is closed as New Castle County Police investigate a suspicious package Wednesday (May 10, 2023.)

Additional information will be provided when it becomes available, he said.

County police vehicles along with Delaware Department of Transportation trucks are blocking all entrances to the park. A large gathering of police can be seen in the parking lot nearest Routes 40 and 896. These are lots not from from the Hermitage structure which was a thriving agricultural complex and dairy farm until the mid 1960's.

This is at least the second time in a week's period that county police have conducted an investigation inside the park.

Last week, officers patrolling the park after hours stopped a 48-year-old Newark man's plans to sexually abuse a 14-year-old girl. The man has been charged with the sexual solicitation of a child.

More: How county police prevented sexual abuse in Glasgow Park after dark: court documents

This is a developing story. Check back with delawareonline.com for more information.

Contact Esteban Parra at (302) 324-2299 or eparra@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Glasgow Park closed Wednesday for suspicious package investigation