Police investigation underway at the Broward County Fair in Margate

A police investigation is underway at the Broward County Fair in Margate.

Helicopter video taken by TV news stations shows several police cruisers in front of the fair, which was set to open Thursday in a lot on North State Road 7 near Margate Boulevard. Officers were also seen in the fairgrounds, near the Ferris wheel.

WSVN-Channel 7 recorded a man being taken into custody in the area and a woman taken to the hospital. WPLG-Channel 10 also recorded police outside Waterside Landing, an assisted living facility on Lakeside Drive near the fair.

Both the fairgrounds and the assisted living facility are just a few minutes away from the Margate Police Department.

Margate police did not immediately respond to the Miami Herald’s inquiry on the incident.

