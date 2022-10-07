Police investigation underway in what could be the 90th homicide in Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide in west Charlotte.

Police arrived in the 4400 block of Tuckaseegee Road to investigate a death, CMPD said on Twitter at 12:45 p.m. Detectives later determined the death was a homicide, police said in an update 20 minutes later.

No additional information has been provided.

Photos from the crime scene Charlotte Observer news partner WSOC and other media outlets show police vehicles in the parking lot of the Southern Comfort Inn motel.

This marks Charlotte’s 88th homicide this year, according to a CMPD database. Observer data show it’s the 90th.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call 704-432-8477 and speak with a homicide detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

This is a developing story.