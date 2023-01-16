Police investigation underway following reported shooting in Xenia

A police investigation is underway following a reported shooting in Xenia Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to the 400 block of East Second Street for a reported shooting around 3:10 p.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic.

>> Springfield man charged with 2 felonies following pursuit on US-68

Xenia police dispatch confirmed crews were on the scene of an investigation in the area.

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.