Police investigation underway at home in Lowell

A large police investigation is underway at home in Lowell on Friday morning.

The investigation, which involves state and local police, is unfolding on 12th Street.

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed detectives scouring the scene for evidence and multiple police cruisers parked in the neighborhood.

Law enforcement officials haven’t commented on the nature of the investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Boston 25 has reached out to the police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

