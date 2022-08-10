Police investigation underway at hotel in Braintree

A Braintree hotel is the center of a police investigation.

Officers responded to the Residence Inn off of Interstate 93 following an incident overnight.

Police investigated two different scenes. One was inside the Residence Inn, right in the front lobby. A Boston 25 crew spotted a bloodied towel right in the front entrance. Investigators could be seen inside processing the scene. The whole lobby area was blocked off for the investigation.

The second scene police investigated was in a parking lot one building down from the Residence Inn where a silver sedan was taped of. Investigators walked through the parking lot with flashlights and looked for evidence.

Braintree Police have not released any information about the incident.

There are guests staying at the hotel, but they were not evacuated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

