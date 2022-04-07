Police investigation underway after man found shot dead in Frayser

A police investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Frayser.

Memphis Police responded early Thursday morning to a shooting call in the 3600 block Hallbrook Street and Corning Avenue.

MPD confirmed a call about the shooting came in at 6:45 a.m.

Officers responded to a shooting call at 6:45 am in the 3600 block of Hallbrook. A male victim was located deceased. There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. Please call 901-528-CASH with any information. pic.twitter.com/03TSIYVMUB — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 7, 2022

When FOX13 arrived, we saw crime scene tape and multiple police officers going in and out of a home.

Police said a man was found dead, but there is no suspect information available at this time.

Call 901.528.CASH with tips.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:











