Police investigation underway after man found shot dead in Frayser

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A police investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Frayser.

Memphis Police responded early Thursday morning to a shooting call in the 3600 block Hallbrook Street and Corning Avenue.

MPD confirmed a call about the shooting came in at 6:45 a.m.

When FOX13 arrived, we saw crime scene tape and multiple police officers going in and out of a home.

Police said a man was found dead, but there is no suspect information available at this time.

