Police investigation underway in Medford

Boston 25 News has learned that there is a large police presence on a street in Medford.

Officials responded to the area of Doane Road, late Monday. The scene remains active at this time.

Medford police have not said why they are on scene.

Police activity on Doonan St. and Doane Rd. in Medford. Waiting for confirmation from police on what’s happening. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/dWAIG0odtN — Jason Law (@JasonLawNews) December 13, 2022

“I just heard, like, screams and stuff and it was bad so I opened up the window to see what was going on. A minute later the cops get here, flying down the street,” recounted neighbor Benjamin Javiar to Boston 25 News reporter, Jason Law.

Javiar went on to say he saw a person run from the area following the commotion.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Medford police seeking more information on this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

