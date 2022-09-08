Man shot near busy Publix store in midtown
Channel 2 Action News has learned that someone has been shot in a busy shopping center with a Publix store and a Chase bank.
It happened just before 3 p.m. at the shopping center at Piedmont and North avenues around 3 p.m.
Police confirmed that a man around 40-years-old was shot in the abdomen.
That man was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries. Police said a fight with a known suspect led to the shooting.
