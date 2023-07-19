Police investigation underway near Everett restaurant

Police are investigating an apparent shooting that occurred near a restaurant in Everett late Tuesday night.

Detectives were seen scouring for evidence in a parking lot near Oliveira’s Steak Bar & Grill on School Street around 11 p.m.

Video from the scene showed the area roped off with yellow crime tape.

There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved in the incident or if any arrests have been made.

Boston 25 has reached out to local law enforcement agencies for additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

