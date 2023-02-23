CMPD: Two people shot overnight in north charlotte, large police presence, many scenes

Two people were shot early Thursday morning around the area of Saxonbury Way in north Charlotte.

According to a spokesperson at Atrium Health, two people arrived at the emergency room with gunshot wounds between 3:35 a.m. and 3:48 a.m. on Thursday morning. The emergency room was then put on restricted access due to how quickly the two patients came in, one was flown to Atrium CMC. The lockdown was lifted around 6:30 a.m.

CMPD officers were notified by the hospital when the first victim arrived with life-threatening injuries.

Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura was live as the scene unfolded and expanded; officers were at scenes on Lookout Point Drive, Mallard Creek Greenway, and Saxonbury Way.

Police focused their investigation on Saxonbury Way, where they used flashlights and collected evidence.

Detectives have not released any information about a potential suspect or the victims. Based on what information they have gathered, officers believe an item was being sold between the victims and a fight had happened.

According to a release from CMPD, the crime scene is located beside Clarks Creek Greenway and there is no ongoing threat.

