Police investigation underway in a parking lot, next to a tennis court in Miami Gardens

An investigation into a deadly shooting is underway in the parking lot of a Miami Gardens apartment complex early Friday, reports say.

Helicopter video taken by TV news shows police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue in the 21000 block of Northwest 14th Place in Miami Gardens, next to Florida’s Turnpike. Police can be seen in a parking lot, next to a tennis court. There’s also a body covered by a yellow tarp.

NBC6 and WSVN say the person was shot dead. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says it responded to the area around 6:35 a.m.

Miami Gardens police did not immediately respond to a request for info.

This bulletin will be updated.