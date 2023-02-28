Police investigation underway after woman found shot in Brockton
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Brockton late Monday night.
According to police, officers received a call from ShotSpotter for reports of several shots fired on Menlo Street a little before 11:00 p.m.
Residents in the area called 911 and reported hearing gunshots and a vehicle speeding down the street.
Upon arrival, police found a male and a female inside a parked SUV. Officers rushed to the 28-year-old female who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
EMS transported her to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Brockton Police Detectives at 508-941-0234.
The shooting remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
