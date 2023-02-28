Police investigation underway after woman found shot in Brockton

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Brockton late Monday night.

According to police, officers received a call from ShotSpotter for reports of several shots fired on Menlo Street a little before 11:00 p.m.

Residents in the area called 911 and reported hearing gunshots and a vehicle speeding down the street.

Upon arrival, police found a male and a female inside a parked SUV. Officers rushed to the 28-year-old female who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS transported her to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Brockton Police Detectives at 508-941-0234.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

