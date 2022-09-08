Police investigation into weapons, threats at metro Phoenix schools lead to arrests

Police were investigating reports of threats and of a gun found on campus at two separate metro Phoenix schools this week.

A student at Legacy Tradition School in Queen Creek told their parent that they saw another student with a bullet in his possession on Aug. 24, according to Queen Creek police. The parent informed school staff the same day.

On Aug. 25, school staff took the student to a secure location on campus as he was walking into school. Staff searched the student's backpack and found a gun, according to police. Then they contacted authorities.

The gun had a loaded magazine inside, but the chamber was empty, according to police. Officers took the weapon.

The student told a detective he carried the gun for self-protection from abduction because he traveled between school and home by himself. Detectives didn't find evidence of the student having plans, collaboration with others or motives or intentions to harm anyone, Queen Creek Chief Randy Brice said in a written statement.

Police announced on Wednesday that after interviewing staff, the student who was involved and their parents, they decided to submit charges to the Pinal County Attorney's Office.

The two charges submitted for the student were on suspicion of being a minor prohibited from carrying or possessing a firearm and possessing a deadly weapon on school grounds. One charge was submitted for the student's parents for suspicion of contributing to delinquency and dependency.

Brice said charging decisions were based on facts and evidence.

"QCPD commends the student who saw something suspicious at school the day before the incident and informed an adult. We encourage all caregivers to teach their children to say something if they see something," Rice said.

"QCPD also urges all caregivers with firearms in their homes to secure them in a way that no child in the house will be able to obtain access to the firearm," Rice added.

The student was not identified because they are a minor.

Horizon High School arrest

In a separate event, an unidentified student was booked into Juvenile Community Corrections in connection to an incident at Horizon High School, Sgt. Vincent Cole, a spokesperson with Phoenix police, said in an email on Thursday.

The student was booked on suspicion of aggravated criminal damages and threats. Details on what happened at the school weren't released.

The student was not identified because they are a minor.

Cole said police were working with the school to ensure the safety of students, staff and community members.

