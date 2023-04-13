Police officers fatally shoot man who aimed gun at them in Brooklyn building: NYPD

NYPD officers in Brooklyn fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at them as they responded Thursday to a reported break-in, police said.

Arriving officers encountered the unidentified victim on the second floor of the building on Lewis Ave. between Hancock and Jefferson Avenues, said cops.

When the man pointed a gun, two officers fired multiple shots at him, said police.

The man was taken to Woodhull Hospital, where he died at 1:55 p.m., said cops.

The officers were not injured. A gun belonging to the victim was recovered at the scene, said police.

The incident remained under investigation on Thursday afternoon.