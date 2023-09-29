Police-involved shooting in Lakeville reported

LAKEVILLE — A man was transported to St. Luke's hospital in New Bedford following a police-involved shooting that occurred early this morning in Lakeville.

Police told WCVB, "a Lakeville Police Department officer and a Massachusetts State Police trooper were present just before 4 a.m. when the shooting happened."

Neither officer was injured in the confrontation, according to WCVB reports.

Precinct and Pickens streets, the intersection where it occurred, is closed this morning to traffic.

A weapon belonging to the man was recovered, State Police told WCVB.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Man shot during confrontation with police in Lakeville