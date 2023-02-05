Police-involved shooting leaves 1 dead in Fort Lee

FORT LEE − A police-involved shooting has left one person dead after a morning disturbance.

The incident began at about 8:13 a.m. in response to a 9-1-1 call at 1585 John St. A male civilian was shot and pronounced dead at 10:39 a.m., according to a release from the Office of the Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin.

A neighbor said he heard two rounds of shots fired nearby in the 100-unit condo complex. He said he saw broken glass, and pots, pans and other items thrown out a rear second-floor kitchen window of a townhouse.

A fire department ladder truck pulled an unidentified person from the third floor of the unit, the neighbor said.

"This investigation is being conducted pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4, which implements the statutory requirement that the Attorney General’s Office conduct the investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer," said the press release.

Fort Lee Police declined to comment, referring questions to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Police-involved shooting leaves 1 dead, according to reports