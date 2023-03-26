Police involved in shooting after responding to deadly domestic-related incident in Gastonia

Police in Gastonia were involved in a shooting after responding to a domestic-related incident inside a home on Osceola Street.

Police said two people died inside the home and the suspect is believed to be dead. There are no injuries to police officers.

The call was received just after 5 a.m. on Sunday for a man threatening a woman with a gun inside a home.

It is unclear if any shots were fired by police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

