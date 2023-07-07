Police: Iron Range man who died in freezer was hiding from cops

Jul. 7—BIWABIK, Minn. — A man who was found dead in a chest freezer last month entered the appliance on his own accord while attempting to evade police, according to preliminary findings by investigators.

The body of Brandon Lee Buschman, 34, of Babbitt, was recovered from a chest freezer in the basement of a home at 304 Fourth Ave. N. in Biwabik on June 26. The residence had been unoccupied since February.

Gilbert Police Chief Ty Techar indicated Friday that foul play is not suspected based on several interviews conducted with those familiar with Buschman.

"The individuals revealed that Buschman was last seen by those present in the home fleeing from the upstairs area of the house due to a possible police presence near the residence," Techar said. "Buschman had an active outstanding warrant for his arrest."

Techar did not specify when the incident occurred, and he did not immediately respond to an inquiry from the News Tribune. He wrote that investigators were "continuing to narrow down the timeline regarding the last time that Buschman was seen alive."

The chief described the freezer as an "older model with a latching mechanism on the outside." When closed, it is not capable of being pushed open from the inside. The unit was not running when Buschman's body was found, as Techar said the residence had no utilities since April 2022.

Police indicated all evidence points to Buschman climbing into the freezer on his own.

"Investigators located a metal lawn ornament rod that was inserted from inside of the freezer towards the latching mechanism," Techar reported. "The rod was jammed between the gasket and manufactured edge, preventing the rod from being able to manipulate the latching mechanism from the inside."

An autopsy conducted by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office also showed no evidence of trauma or injury. Final toxicology reports will not be available for at least several more weeks.

The Gilbert Police Department, which contracts with the City of Biwabik, is leading the investigation. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and the East Range, Chisholm and Babbitt police departments have assisted.