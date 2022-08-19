Police issue update on I-20 shooting that started in Bossier City and ended in Shreveport

The Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit is assisting the Shreveport Police Department with the investigation of a shooting that occurred during the early morning hours of Thursday, August 18, in the westbound lane of Interstate 20.

Authorities say that an adult male with life-threatening injuries was found in a black 2006 Jeep Liberty on the Shreveport side of I-20 near the Red River bridge.

At this time, law enforcement is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8611 or Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.

You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by calling or logging onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.

