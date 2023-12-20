Police issue Amber Alert, look for 3 children abducted by mother in Collin County

Authorities are looking for three children who went missing in Collin County, according to a Texas Amber Alert issued Wednesday.

Police are looking for Zainab Ali, 16, Ayesha Ali, 8, and Umar Ali, 5, who were last seen in Princeton, Texas.

Princeton is about 66 miles east of Fort Worth.

The suspect wanted in connection to their abduction is 37-year-old Nazia Ali. The suspect vehicle is a black 2017 Mercedes 300 with the Texas license plate NBV-5334.

Police said officers were dispatched to a suspicious circumstance at around 11 a.m. Wednesday. It was reported that three children left a home with their mother, who does not have rights to them due to bond conditions, according to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV.

Anyone with information about their abduction is asked to call 911.