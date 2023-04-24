Police issue arrest warrant for Jackass star Bam Margera

An arrest warrant has been issued for Jackass star Bam Margera, after he allegedly punched his brother in the face during an altercation at their Philadelphia home.

State police announced on Monday (24 April) that the former MTV star was facing criminal charges.

Authorities said they were called to the Chester County home in response to a reported domestic disturbance shortly before 11am on Sunday (23 April).

Margera’s brother, Jesse Margera, told police that Margera had pounded on and kicked his locked bedroom door that morning, and punched him in the eye, nose and ear during a later confrontation in the kitchen, according to court documents.

Jesse said he’d also found a threatening handwritten note signed “Bam," a police affidavit said.

Margera, who also starred in the MTV reality series Viva La Bam, fled the property on foot through dense woods before troopers got there, the affidavit said.

He is charged with simple assault, harassment, and four counts of terroristic threats. Court documents did not list an attorney for Margera.

Additional reporting from Press Association.