‘I want him to rot in jail’: Police issue arrest warrants in Buckhead valet’s deadly shooting

The mother of a recent college graduate who was shot and killed while working as a valet in Buckhead says her son was just days away from accepting a new job before his death.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden learned Tuesday that arrest warrants have been issued for the alleged shooter who was named as a person of interest earlier in the week.

The victim’s mother told Seiden that Harrison Olvey was working as a valet to earn extra money when he lost his life to senseless gun violence.

“He was such a wonderful man. So sweet, so funny, so smart, charismatic. Loved to dance,” is how mother Autumn Ernst remembers her son.

She fought back tears Tuesday as she described to Seiden the moments she rushed into the emergency room at Grady Memorial Hospital and learned that her hero, Harrison, was gone.

TRENDING STORIES:

“With it being a criminal investigation, I had to … I couldn’t hug him. All I could do was just rub his hair and kiss his forehead and tell him I loved him again,” Ernst said.

Her son was working as a valet at a parking garage off Piedmont Road in Buckhead when he saw a man breaking into a truck around 2 a.m. Sunday.

“Harrison knew the owner of the truck. He was pulling out somebody else’s car from the parking garage and when he saw this guy’s truck getting broken into, he asked, ‘What they were doing?’ And they just shot him,” Ernst said. “Luckily the owner of the truck had a camera that worked even when (it) wasn’t on.”

Within hours, police released photos of the suspect and issued arrest warrants for him later Tuesday afternoon.

“I want him to rot in jail. I want him to never see the outside of bars again. He doesn’t deserve it,” Ernst told Seiden.

Olvey’s younger sister Addison said this senseless gun violence comes a little more than a year after their father died.

“He always protected me and looked over me. He always had my back and we talked almost every day,” Addison Olvey said.

The family is now working to try to raise money for his funeral. They have set up a GoFundMe account to help raise the funds.

RELATED NEWS: