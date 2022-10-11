Police issue arrest warrants for two suspects in stabbing at Grapevine laundromat

A Grapevine man is in the hospital after being stabbed Monday and police are looking for two suspects, officials said.

According to a Grapevine Police Department Facebook post, the victim was assaulted Monday afternoon around 4:30 in a domestic violence dispute. He managed to run to a nearby business for help and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police haven’t publicly released the name of the victim or suspects.

Officials said police officers breached the door of an apartment on Mustang Drive where they were told the suspects were hiding, but the apartment was empty. Arrest warrants have been issued for the suspects.