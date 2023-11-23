Ronald Apodaca

With last year's shooting death of Oxnard resident Ronald Apodaca still unsolved, local police issued a new call Tuesday for the public's help to make an arrest in what they called a "senseless murder."

Apodaca, 36, was killed on Oct. 22, 2022. Oxnard Police Department officials said he was standing on the sidewalk in the 300 block of Cuesta Del Mar Drive when he was shot in the incident reported around 10:15 p.m.

He died of his injuries at the scene.

The residential area where he was shot is located on the southern edge of Oxnard, east of Port Hueneme.

The police department's major crimes unit is working on new leads in the case and enlisting the public's help to obtain additional information.

Individuals present at the scene are encouraged to report their observations to Detective Meagan Tobey at 805-385-7755. The city offers a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals responsible for committing homicides within Oxnard.

Information may be reported online by visiting the Oxnard Police Department’s website: www.oxnardpd.org, and clicking on the tab “Report Suspicious Activity.” Tipsters can provide information anonymously by calling Ventura Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Tips may be submitted via text or email at www.venturacountycrimestoppers.org.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Police issue new call to find man's killer