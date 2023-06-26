Police issue all-clear victim accidentally shoots self in Green Cove Springs

Green Cove Springs Police Department said that the community is safe after a shooting was deemed accidental.

According to the department, officers responded to Spruce Street to calls of a shooting on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers located one victim with a gunshot wound, who was transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Initially, police were looking for suspects, but upon interviewing the victim, they learned that the victim accidentally discharged the firearm and sustained a self-inflicted wound. At that time, the crime scene blockages in the area were lifted.

Green Cove Springs PD wanted to reiterate that there is and was no threat to the community.

