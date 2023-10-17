Police issue community alert warning of Halloween display arsonist

Chicago police issued a community alert Tuesday warning residents about an arsonist who has ignited several autumn and Halloween displays on the North Side.

The culprit has burned decorations on the sidewalk and three of the fires happened on front porches of residences, Chicago police said.

A fire that happened at about 3:30 a.m. Monday on a porch in the North Center neighborhood at the 3600 block of North Hoyne Avenue damaged the home, police said.

The arsonist has struck at least seven other times burning displays and street corner garbage cans, police said. The other arsons happened in the overnight hours at the following locations:

Oct. 4 about 1:50 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Lincoln Avenue

Oct. 4 about 3:50 a.m. in the 2100 block of West Montrose Avenue

Oct. 4 about 4 a.m. in the 4500 block of North Lincoln Avenue

Oct. 7 about 4:15 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Lincoln Avenue

Oct. 9 about 3 a.m. in the 4000 block of North Lincoln Avenue

Oct. 11 about 3:10 a.m. in the 2100 block of West Agatite Avenue

Oct. 11 about 3:45 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Roscoe Street

The arsonist was described by police as a slender white man between 35 to 40 years of age. He is balding with a beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black jacket, blue jeans and was carrying a messenger bag.

Anyone with information on the arsonist should contact the police.

